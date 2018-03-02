DJ Creme de la Creme in horror dawn accident

Says safety features of German machines saved him

Celebrated deejay Crème de la Crème was lucky to walk out of his Mercedes Benz alive after a weekend accident in which he rammed into an electric pole.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the disc jockey turned producer was accompanied by his back up deejay Dreezy during the crash.

He reportedly lost control of the car due to “poor weather conditions and early morning showers”, with Creme saying the story would have been different were it not for merc’s safety features.

“Were it not for the safety features in German machines, this could have been worse. We are lucky to have walked away with only minor bruises,” SDE quoted him.

The two artistes were treated and discharged following the freaky crash that left his car badly damaged.

The accident happened along Kiambu Road in the wee hours as they came from a gig.