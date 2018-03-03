Keter problems complicate DP Ruto’s presidential ambitions

Rebels' losses have set the stage for bitter contests in the Rift Valley

An unforeseen obstacle has rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s bid to unify his Rift Valley backyard as he strategises to succeed his boss Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The nullification of the election of two rebellious MPs this week could complicate Ruto’s plans as it threatens to split his region’s support into two.

Soon after the High Court in Eldoret nullified the election of embattled Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter and his Marakwet East counterpart Kangogo Bowen, the two pointed an accusing finger at the Jubilee leadership for their losses.

The court rulings elicited anger and celebration in parts of the Kalenjin nation with one side believing the two were fixed and the other saying a headache has been removed from the DP.

The DP now has his plates full as he manages restless MPs, some of whom are openly opposed to his dominance in Rift Valley, and having also to keep in check his rival Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s rising popularity as a presidential hopeful ahead of 2022.

Speaking on Thursday, Keter said he will not appeal the High Court ruling adding that he was not expecting any favours from Jubilee Party which ironically sponsored him during the August 8, 2017 polls.

“I want to face the electorate. The journey has just begun. We might even be denied the Jubilee ticket. I know that I will not be given the ticket -but I will announce the way forward,” he said to his supporters after the ruling.

Adding, “You know it started from the NYS saga with your own son Kiplimo Rugut, Felix Koskei, [Anne] Waiguru and now see what they have done to the ministries handed to our people,” Keter added.

However the politics of the Rift plays out, it is clear the nullification of the Jubilee rebel’s victories has set the stage for another round of homegrown contest for Ruto.