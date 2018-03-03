NASA leaders finally recognise Uhuru as legitimate President

Agree to move on

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
NASA Principals Kalonzo Musyoka(left) and Musalia Mudavadi after meeting IEBC officials at Capital Hill on 8/2/17. PHOTO: BEVERLYNE MUSILI/STANDARD

National Super Alliance (NASA) MPs and the top leadership are now singing a tune different from the one characterised by disregarding Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency with some even promising to back the government and its development agendas.

A number of politicians in the Opposition coalition have finally resorted to putting the 2017 politics behind and join in helping the country recover from the exhausting and emotive electioneering period.

john mbadi
Suba MP and ODM chairman John Mbadi at a past event. He agrees with Jubilee MPs that it is time Kenyans forgot about 217 and forge ahead. PHOTO: KEVIN ODIT/NATION MEDIA GROUP

“After a hotly-contested general election, which was followed by an emotive phase, it is time to have candid conversations that will help the country move forward,” fiery Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, John Mbadi, said in Mombasa on Friday.

Mbadi who is also the Leader of Minority, was speaking during a post-election MPs’ seminar at the Coast where he surprisingly agreed with the sentiments of his Jubilee counterparts that it was time to put their political differences aside and work together for the sake of nation.

Similarly, Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has been slowly softening his stand against President Uhuru’s government which like his ODM counterpart Raila Odinga, had said was illegitimate and vowed to never recognise it.

For example, the Wiper party honcho recently lauded the newly appointed Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko for banning charcoal trade in the country.

Kitui County governor, Charity Ngilu, has also showed her willingness to work with the Jubilee government in order to develop her county.

