Raila says PM Bill is work of Jubilee Party

Opposition head Raila Odinga has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration of creating a radical Bill that was recently introduced in Parliament aimed at creating a powerful Prime Minister and a ceremonial President who will serve for a single seven-year term.

According to Raila and his co-principals, the Bill sponsored by Jubilee friendly Kanu MP Kassait Kamket (Tiaty), is part of electoral injustice Nasa is fighting so hard against.

The Jubilee leadership in a statement delivered in Parliament by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale on Wednesday, distanced itself from Kamket’s initiative.

“That the Bill has a chilling resemblance to others that have been implemented in the region, notably in Uganda and Rwanda where the seven-year term presidency has been introduced and is a pointer to the thinking in Jubilee on the direction elections should take in Kenya going forward,” Raila said in a press statement.

Raila, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula urged Kenyans, more so their supporters, to treat the proposed law as a “side-show” and an attempt by Jubilee to scuttle the coalition’s elaborate push for electoral justice.

“The MP (Kamket) is a mere agent of vested interests and the forces of impunity that NASA is keen to dismantle. The changes NASA is seeking are contained in the Bomas Draft Constitution. The Bomas Draft contains cures to the problems of inclusion, strengthening of devolution, the shape of the Executive and security sector reforms,” Raila noted.

“The adoption and implementation of those changes will have to be consultative and people-driven and not an exclusive affair negotiated in Parliament, hence the need for a national dialogue on the country’s future.” He added.

After discussing the Bill, Parliamentary Budget Office said on Thursday that Kamket’s proposed ‘The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ will cost Sh20 billion if it proceeds to the referendum.