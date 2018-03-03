LIST: NASA, Jubilee politicians who lost their seats as courts conclude petitions

Eleven of them have been sent packing

On Friday, March the 2nd, High Courts around the country concluded the hearing of election petitions emanating from the hotly-contested August 2017 General Election.

With it came casualties, some big considering their larger than life status in the political arena while others did not receive national attention but their ouster was impactful at the local level nonetheless.

While some have vowed to take the battle to the Court of Appeal, others said they live to fight another day and are getting ready for a second round of electioneering.

Zipo.co.ke has compiled a list of politicians who have been left jobless after judges ruled in their rivals’ favour leaving them with hefty court bills. Read the list below:

1. Nandi Hills MP- Alfred Keter (Jubilee)

This was one of the bigger court battles that was keenly followed because of the stakes involved. The second time Jubilee MP [pictured above] lost his seat on a technicality after the High Court found him guilty of campaigning past stipulated time.

Challenging his win was one Bernard Kitur who ran as an Independent candidate.

2. Homa Bay Governor- Cyprian Awiti (ODM)

Governor Awiti loss was a blow to not only him but the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) following a wave of rebellion in Nyanza which led to massive defections by jilted aspirants during the party primaries. The county boss’s election was nullified on Tuesday, February 20 after a successful petition by former Kasipul parliamentarian Oyugi Magwanga.

3. Wajir Governor- Mohamed Mahamud (Jubilee)

The now former Wajir Governor Mohamed Mahamud was one of the first big casualties in the petitions. He lost his seat on Friday, January 12 no thanks to a successful case by former county boss Ahmed Abdullahi who vied on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

Mahmoud had argued that his nemesis was not qualified to vie as a governor poking holes into his university degree which he said was fake. The judge agreed.

4. Embu Governor- Martin Wambora (Jubilee)

Delivering its ruling on Thursday, February 22, the Embu High Court noted that Wambora’s election was marred by massive irregularities hence the verdict that was if favour of former Senator Lenny Kivuti.

5. Ugenya MP- Chris Karan (ODM)

The High Court in its ruling said that the election of Karani was not held on a level playing field citing a ‘perverted’ campaign in which the winner muddied his rival’s campaign with allegations that he was a Jubilee sympathiser while also linking him to the murder of IEBC’s ICT manager Chris Msando who hailed from Siaya County.

According to the judge, David Ochieng was disfranchised due to the murder allegations and the Jubilee linkage and ordered the respondent to vacate his seat and pay the petitioner Shs 7 million.

6. Markawet East MP- Kangogo Bowen (Jubilee)

As with many rulings made in favour of petitioners, the Eldoret High Court said the election was characterised by irregularities and that there had been two ungazetted polling stations. The petition against the MP was filed by Sammy Kipkeu Kemboi, a voter.

7. Gatundu North MP- Wanjiku Kibe (Jubilee)

Ms Kibe had her election nullified after the High Court sitting in Kiambu County found the first time female legislator culpable of malpractices during the exercise. Justice Joel Ngugi ruled that irregularities affected the outcome of the election.

Challenging Ms Kibe was her predecessor Clement Waibara who had the last laugh.

8. Lamu West MP- Stanley Muthama (Maendeleo Chap Chap)

The High court stripped Muthama his seat on Wednesday, February 21 after finding out electoral laws were breached during the August 8, 2017 exercise.

Muthama was announced victor after flooring his ODM rival. Or so he thought.

9. Embakasi East- Babu Owino (ODM)

High Court Judge Joseph Sergoi returned the surprise verdict on Friday, March 2 following a heated electioneering and later a petition that pitted Babu, real name Paul Ongili against his sworn Jubuilee rival Francis Mureithi. The ruling left the former student leader with a KSh 5 million hole.

The judge found, following a scrutiny of the ballots and other election materials, that tallying was inaccurate and the outcome therefore not verifiable.

10. Wajir West- Ahmed Kolosh

The ODM politician lost his seat after the High Court discovered an elaborate plan to deliberately suppress the will of area residents after votes in two polling stations failed to add up.

The number of votes that were cast in the polling stations in question exceeded the total number of registered voters. Challenging the win was Kanu’s Abdirahman Ibrahim Mohamed.

11. Turkana – Joyce Emanikor (Woman Representative -Jubilee)

A Friday, March 3 ruling by the High Court sitting in Lodwar stated that the election of Ms Emanikor was marred full of widespread irregularities so much that it compromised the integrity of the exercise.

According to Justice Daniel Ogola Ogembo, some forms did not bear stamps as required by law and that the final results used to declare Emanikor victorious did not tally with the ones on IEBC portal as well as those gazetted.

Justice Ogembo ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to pay Emanikor and the petitioner Pauline Lokuruka of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) KSh4 million each.