Iconic Simmers Restaurant has been demolished [PHOTOS]

The land where it sat is engulfed in ownership wrangles

If you were in Nairobi in the 90s and early 00s and in your youth, then you must know Simmers Restaurant, a joint that used to be reckoned with before events turned it into a cheap haven for Congolese immigrants.

Well, the once gracious restaurant in city centre opposite Six Eighty Hotel and conveniently tacked near Koinange Street, is no more. It breathed its last on the night of Friday, March 2nd.

According to a report by Nairobian, a demolition squad descended on the property in the middle of the night and flattened it barely hours after a contingent of police raided it and removed furniture and everything stocked at the popular bar.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the owner, former Kimilili Member of Parliament Suleiman Murunga, is embroiled in ownership wrangles with the family of former powerful Cabinet minister Arthur Magugu which has claimed co-ownership of the property with Nilestar Holdings Limited.

The restaurant has been in the news in the last few years for all the wrong reasons and has clashed severally with the county government over land rates.

Back in May 2014, county government officials paralysed operations at the iconic restaurant over Sh1.1 million in land rates owed to City Hall.

A year later, the county government was at the establishment again, this time demanding Sh12 million in arrears.

The owner of the restaurant has also been struggling to pay rent, news that also made headlines for years although it managed to survive.