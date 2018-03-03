Barikiweni Sana! Jahmby Koikai thanks fans after surgery in US

The operation started at 8am and ended at 5pm

Celebrated media personality Njambi Koikai is on her way to recovery after undergoing the much-awaited specialised surgery in Atlanta, United States.

Better known as Jahmby or Fyah Mama, the former radio queen was the reason for tears flowing free online after briefing her well wishers who have supported her medical journey.

In an Instagram post seen by Zipo,co.ke dated Friday, March 2, the reggae girl thanked her followers for their endless prayers and support shortly after the life-saving procedure.

Noting that the hardest part of the illness was now behind her, Njambi said she was looking forward to her road to recovery.

“Hey Fam.. sorry been a bit silent..I was getting my body fixed..My surgery is complete. I will tell you more later, but for now, thank you all for your prayers, love and tremendous support. God is great.The road to recovery now begins.” She captioned the photo below.

As earlier reported by this news outlet, the lass revealed how she had encountered hiccups as she travelled to the US for treatment.

She narrated how an airline crew had stopped her from boarding her flight insisting that she must be accompanied by a medical doctor. The unnamed airline had reneged on an earlier agreement that she should travel with a registered nurse.

The journalist has been updating her fans about her illness on social media and revealed how it wiped her bank account clean with no cure in sight. Following the local surgeries Njambi turned to well wishers to raise the Shs 10million needed for the speacialised surgery.

Njambi surfers from thoracic endometriosis which causes her lungs to collapse every month during her menses. She has fought the disease since when she was 12.