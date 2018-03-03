Barikiweni Sana! Jahmby Koikai thanks fans after surgery in US

The operation started at 8am and ended at 5pm

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
SHARE
Njambi Koikai
Njambi Koikai. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Celebrated media personality Njambi Koikai is on her way to recovery after undergoing the much-awaited specialised surgery in Atlanta, United States.

Better known as Jahmby or Fyah Mama, the former radio queen was the reason for tears flowing free online after briefing her well wishers who have supported her medical journey.

Njambi Koikai_ US
Caption: “Hospital appointments. Surgery soon and we bid these chest tubes and draining bottles goodbye. Most painful things ever. I’ve added another kilo.😊✊❤✌
God is great and He is to be praised at all times.” /INSTAGRAM

In an Instagram post seen by Zipo,co.ke dated Friday, March 2, the reggae girl thanked her followers for their endless prayers and support shortly after the life-saving procedure.

READ:  Betty Kyallo attacks haters who trolled her for being part of World Cup trophy team
Njambi Koikai
Njambi in the preparation room before surgery. /INSTAGRAM

Noting that the hardest part of the illness was now behind her, Njambi said she was looking forward to her road to recovery.

“Hey Fam.. sorry been a bit silent..I was getting my body fixed..My surgery is complete. I will tell you more later, but for now, thank you all for your prayers, love and tremendous support. God is great.The road to recovery now begins.” She captioned the photo below.

READ:  GRAPHIC PHOTO: Anger as police shoot dead Meru University student leader execution style
Njambi Koikai_US
Njambi Koikai after her surgery in the US. /INSTAGRAM

As earlier reported by this news outlet, the lass revealed how she had encountered hiccups as she travelled to the US for treatment.

She narrated how an airline crew had stopped her from boarding her flight insisting that she must be accompanied by a medical doctor. The unnamed airline had reneged on an earlier agreement that she should travel with a registered nurse.

The journalist has been updating her fans about her illness on social media and revealed how it wiped her bank account clean with no cure in sight. Following the local surgeries Njambi turned to well wishers to raise the Shs 10million needed for the speacialised surgery.

READ:  Zari reveals the unexpected reason why she dumped Diamond

Njambi surfers from thoracic endometriosis which causes her lungs to collapse every month during her menses. She has fought the disease since when she was 12.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR