Raila Odinga warns of looming betrayal in NASA

National Super Alliance principal, Raila Odinga, this past weekend hinted at an impending betrayal within the Opposition coalition.

The former presidential candidate said some members of the coalition whom he referred to as cowards, were backtracking from the Canaan journey.

Speaking to mourners during the burial of Benson Atinga, an uncle of his, in Alego Siaya County, Mr Odinga noted that the abandonment by members from his coalition won’t come as a surprise.

“Even Jesus was betrayed by one of his closest disciples, Judas,” he noted, adding that some people may want to do the same to the them.

Raila also spoke about his silence on the opposition’s turmoil terming it strategic and asked his supporters to continue being patient and hopeful.

“We are heading for the roughest stretch of the journey that will not require cowards. Some people are growing cold feet. They are claiming the road has been blocked and that we should return to Egypt,” he stated only going short of mentioning names.

Raila’s sentiments come amid growing uneasiness in Nasa after the swearing in on January 30th, a ceremony that was given a wide berth by all the other principals: Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

It is believed that the four Nasa principals are forging their desperate paths ahead of 2022 even as some continue to accuse Raila of reneging on a pre-August election pact that he would not vie in the forthcoming presidential polls.

This past Friday, on March the 2nd, Wetangula announced his bid for the presidency in 2022 and asked his colleagues to back him.

Mr Musyoka on the other hand insists that his colleagues including Raila should back his bid because he sacrificed his political ambitions twice, in 2013 and 2017.