Kitui: County government vehicle caught ferrying sacks of charcoal amid ban [PHOTOS]

A Kitui County government vehicle was on Sunday, March 4 involved in an accident after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and veered of the road.

It is its cargo though that left many questions unanswered.

Photos from the accident scene have been circulating online showing the vehicle was transporting sacks of charcoal although the county government is yet to comment on the same.

The incident comes barely days after Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, was caught on tape inciting youths from the area to torch lorries found ferrying charcoal from the county, which they did.

The burning of a lorry ferrying charcoal from the county sparked protests by traders from Kiambu County who barricaded the busy Nakuru-Naivasha highway amid threats by area governor Ferdinand Waititu to sue his Kitui counterpart.

Waititu is seeking compensation from Ngilu after Kitui residents burnt to ashes two lorries that belonged to Kiambu businessmen.

Also, controversial Member of Parliament for Gatundu South was on the spotlight after asking charcoal and sand traders to pass by his office to pick guns on their way to Kitui after the second lorry ferrying charcoal was set a blaze by irate youths.

In a Facebook post seen by Zipo.co.ke but which has since been deleted, the legislator stated that the traders needed to defend themselves from Kitui locals because their actions were illegal and unconstitutional saying his proposed method might just work.