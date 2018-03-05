Sifuna says Raila Odinga must be on the ballot in 2022

ODM MPs have urged their leader to to hand over NASA leadership to cowards

A faction of Orange Democratic Movement leaders said on Sunday, March 4th that their leader Raila Odinga is not keen to hand over the mantle to his National Super Alliance co-principals come 2022.

Led by the new Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the ODM MPs said Raila would not support Wiper head Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula or their ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi in the upcoming presidential race.

According to Sifuna and group, they won’t allow “cowards”, meaning the trio, to be fronted by the coalition in the next General Election.

A pact signed by the four Nasa heads and deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties in the run up to the August 2017 elections, states that ODM would not field a candidate come 2022 although the party secretary general has distanced it from the agreement.

Speaking yesterday during a church service in Mathare, Nairobi County, Mr Sifuna stated that they were not going to support “cowards”, a tag that Musyoka, Mudavadi and Wetangula now have to carry after skipping the controversial January 30 inauguration that installed Raila as the people’s president.

“If you were not at Uhuru Park, do not come to us for consideration of any manner. You are simply a coward,” said Sifuna as quoted by the Standard. “We are not afraid of anyone.” He added.

Echoing his sentiments, Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said he was ready to rally all youths behind Mr Odinga. “We are firm because we are confident Raila is the only man to deliver this country from the hands of cartels,” the ANC legislator said.

Alego Usoga MP Samuel Atandi urged Raila to stand his ground and refuse to pass the leadership of Nasa to any of the co-principals.

“We are already in a bad state as a country. Jubilee is muzzling the Judiciary with threats to remove the Chief Justice. We need people who can lead,” said Mathare MP Antony Oluoch.