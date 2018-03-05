Revealed: KNH patient who missed surgery over mix up is dead

The family of University of Nairobi student who died at Kenyatta National Hospital after doctors performed a life-saving brain surgery on the wrong patient is dead and will be buried on Saturday, March the 10th in Kitale County.

Angelo Miano, 25, a second year Bachelor of commerce student was reportedly knocked down by a boda boda in Kericho and rushed to KNH, country’s biggest hospital, with a blood clot in the brain.

But due to mix-up, reports have it that UoN trainee surgeons attached to the hospital operated on the wrong patient, in a horrific case of negligence that has been a subject of off and online discussions.

The deceased’s father, James Muthee, believes his son would be alive today had he undergone the surgery.

“I received a call informing me my son had been knocked down by a rider and they were looking for an ambulance to take him to hospital,” he told the paper even as Commerce students’ leader Washington Junior stated that Miano’s colleagues will hold demonstrations in Nairobi today.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki suspended KNH CEO Lily Koros and clinical services director Dr Bernard Githae over the mishap.

Investigations on the matter are ongoing but politicians from Kericho, Koros’s birthplace, protested yesterday saying they were going to impeach Kariuki if she does not reinstate the CEO.

The MPs include Kericho Woman Representative Florence Bore, Hilary Koske (Kipkelion West), Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East), Japheth Mutai (Bureti), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Silvanus Martim (Ainamoi) and Kericho Senator Aron Cheruyoit.

According to them, Koros should not be treated like a “scapegoat” when medical officers blunder.

“We all know KNH is one of the implementing agents of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four. We are told Koros is one of the hardest nuts to crack who has made it difficult for cartels to operate at the facility. All these scandals we are seeing are aimed at spearheading her ouster,” Mr Cheruyoit said.