Murang’a: Cops kill 3 kidnappers in dramatic rescue operation

A lawyer who had been abducted was freed

Three gangsters were killed by police on the night of Sunday, March 4 after kidnapping a lawyer at Kabuta in Murang’a East Sub-County.

According to Murang’a DCIO Japheth Maingi, the kidnapping was the second attempt on the lawyer noting he was abducted three weeks ago.

In the first incident, reports have it, the unidentified lawyer was dumped at Gakonya area along Murang’a-Sagana road after wiring Sh1.2 million into a creditor’s account

The police boss added that the lawyer had receiving threats from unknown people and recorded a statement on February 21 and that police has been keeping a close eye on him since.

Police officers trailed the kidnappers from Murang’a town at about 8.30pm and intercepted them at Mathioya river as they attempted to exchange vehicles and number plates.

“At the river, they opened fire when we ordered them to surrender,” he said, noting the move forced them to retaliate.

An AK47 assault rifle, a toy pistol and two vehicles the suspects were using were recovered.

Three members of the gang fled on foot carrying a bag that is believed to contain weapons with Mr Maingi stating that a manhunt was underway.

The lawyer escaped with no injuries during yesterday’s ordeal and is helping police with investigations.