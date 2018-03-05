Jimmy Wanjigi dad moves to stop his prosecution in gun saga

Days after his son sought similar orders

By
Dickens Njau
-
Maina Wanjigi
Former Cabinet minister Maina Wanjigi. PHOTO: STANDARD

Former powerful minister, Maina Wanjigi, has sued the government seeking to stop his prosecution over guns recovered at his son’s house.

As reported earlier on Zipo.co.ke, police raided the Muthaiga home of National Super Alliance financier in October last year and recovered guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Jimmy Wanjigi_father_COURTESY
Maina Wanjigi reacs to at his son’s Jimmy’s statement in Muthaiga on Nairobi, October 18, 2017. /COURTESY

More weapons had also been recovered hours prior, during a similar operation at the businessman’s Malindi home.

In the suit filed on Monday, March 5, the older Wanjigi stated his family has been subjected to untold suffering and harassment solely because of his son’s association with Nasa head Raila Odinga.

The State has launched a cracked down on members of the Opposition coalition’s National Resistance Movement wing since Raila swore himself in as the people’s president.

Maina Wanjigi
Maina Wanjigi arrives at his son Jimmy’s Muthaiga home during a police raid in October, 2017. PHOTO: PLIVE

It will be remembered that on February 28, Jimmy was dramatically served with court summons to Nyeri Law Courts around Museum Hill in Nairobi.

The businessman who faces 11 criminal charges involving guns, one which is prohibited, has since managed to stop his  prosecution albeit temporarily, and now the father is seeking similar orders.

