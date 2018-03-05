David Ndii: Raila Odinga diehard renounces Kikuyu, says he is now Luo

National Super Alliance (NASA) chief strategist, David Ndii, caused a stir online yesterday, Sunday, March the 4th, after openly renouncing his Kikuyu tribe saying he had joined its longtime rival community: Luo.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Ndii said he was tired of ethnic allegiance and asked “Uthamaki” to count him out.

“Dear Uthamaki, I’ve had enough of appeal to ethnic solidarity. I hereby renounce my Gikuyu citizenship. Consider me a Jaluo and let me be,” the economics scholar said.

Dr. Ndii rose prominence for his secession stances in which he says a section of Kenya should be delinked from Central Kenya and some parts of the former Rift Valley and Eastern provinces by creating the People’s Republic of Kenya.

Naturally, because of its emotive tribal nature, masses took to Twitter to air their views with Nasa supporters applauding their son. Below read what some said:

Kaari Murungi (@bettymurungi): Ugenya welcomes you!

Trivia: Ms Murungi is Nasa lawyer Jame’s Orengo’s wife and a Meru.

Gero junior (@victorgero11): Am preparing for you a new national ID and a passport for traveling within USA aka Ugenya, Siaya and Alego. Welcome on board jaluo.

Paukwa, Pakawa™ (@OduoriGeorge): You’ve been my Brother since time immemorial..!

Atieno Okeyo (@Atis_Okeyo): David OmoNdii welcome to Homabay County South Nyanza!

Omore C. Osendo (@Conomore): The people of Kapuonja, Kisumo welcome you wholeheartedly.15 minute drive from the Kisumu International Airport, one of the top 100 Economists globally needs to be able to globe trot with ease.

Kipchumba Antonio (@chumbacowboyKongoi): Kongoi tetyo. Thank you. Am rewarding you by following you mara that that.

Others criticised Ndii for the decision:

Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo): No just remain Kikuyu, but a Reasonable and Rational one. One day useless ethnic tensions shall end.

Philosopher (@Philosopher254): The day you post just one bad thing about RaO is when you’ll realize that Kenyans, regardless of ethnicity, change their opinion faster than a light bulb.Examples of Kenyans praised or insulted depending on which side they support are numerous. One day, I’ll remind u this.

Halima Ali (@Halimaaly): Proff I am against you denouncing your Agikuyu Citizenship, you can have change in ideology but no quiting.

Ngugi Francis (@NgugiFrancis10): Ethnic solidarity is only called upon to acquire, concentrate and retain power. This is only beneficial to the elites. Judging by the tweets it’s may seem the bigger problem is the surname of the person in power rather than a change in mindset of the persons in leadership.

David Ngure Nganga (@sirngure): That’s a personal decision.Tweet things that make sense or improve our GDP.Thats too local from an expert of economics like you.