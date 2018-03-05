Maina Wanjigi a no-show at Nyeri court

Lawyer says Wanjigi senior will not be available for the next six months

Father of businessman Jimmy Wanjigi, Maina Wanjigi, failed to appear in a Nyeri court to answer to criminal case in which he is accused of failing to keep safe custody of his firearm.

Mr James Maina Wanjigi, 86, who is also a former Cabinet minister, had been summoned in court by police through office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on March 1.

Kiogora Mugambi who is representing the senior citizen in the case, said on Monday, March 5, 2018 that his client was unavailable because he is unwell.

“The accused person in this case had an operation and is recuperating,” the lawyer told Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

Adding, “He is not in a position to take plea for close to the next six months. He cannot even be transported to the court because of his health.”

Mr Mugambi also asked the court to direct the prosecution to supply him with a copy of the charge sheet to enable him prepare defence.

Noting the lawyer did not have medical documents to back his claim, State Counsel Wesley Nyamache argued that the six months sought by Mr Mugambi was too long.

“No medical records have been produced to show that the accused person is sick and cannot take plea.

“However, when the case investigating officer went to serve the accused with the court summons, he appeared unhealthy.” Mr Nyamache told the court.

The lawyer also revealed that the office of Director of Public Prosecutions had moved to the Court of Appeal seeking the reversal of orders that stopped prosecution of businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

The magistrate directed the lawyer to produce the medical documents on Mr Maina’s health condition on March 15, the day the case will be mentioned.

According to the charge sheet, the former Cabinet minister is accused of failing to keep safe custody of his Glock 19 Pistol, contrary to Section 18 (3) as read with Section 18 (4) of the Firearms Act Cap 114 laws of Kenya.