Isaiah and Waharaka: The ‘Ikamba’ song that has Ezekiel Mutua breathing fire

Kenya Films and Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has banned a song for being inciteful.

Dr Mutua wants the incitement video be removed from YouTube and has also ordered the producers and uploaders be arrested and charged with incitement to violence.

‘Ikamba’ allegedly mocks the Kamba community and also castigates Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu for inciting residents of the county to torch vehicles belonging to Kikuyu charcoal traders.

The video went viral on Sunday, March 4 causing an uproar on social media with the self-declared moral police terming the song offensive and distasteful.

He also described it as a primitive piece of art that contravenes the provisions of Article 33 of the Constitution on Freedom of Expression and amounts to incitement to violence and hate speech.

“The song is in bad taste as it generalizes the acts of a few individuals to malign and deride a whole community in the most foul language.” He tweeted.

Adding, “It’s a primitive piece of art that contravenes the provisions of Article 33 of the Constitution on Freedom of Expression and amounts to incitement, violence and hate speech. A thorough review of the video shows a clear breach of the KFCB classification guidelines.”

“This video therefore should be suspended forthwith and the two musicians, the producers and distributors arrested and charged with hate speech and incitement to violence. The NCIC should move with speed to arrest and charge the culprits.”