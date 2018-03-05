Mike Sonko gets roasted over kidney post

Kenyans ask the Governor to fact-check his claims

Angry Kenyans have jumped on social media to castigate Nairobi county governor Mike Sonko over his post.

The county boss on Sunday, March 4, announced that doctors from India would be performing the first ever kidney transplant in Kenya.

He stated in the post that lead doctors from the Asian country would also train local medics for them to perform the life-saving surgeries thereafter.

The post seen by Zipo.co.ke however resulted in Kenyans slamming Sonko for his ignorance.

“A visit by County officials to Mbagathi Hospital where the first kidney transplant will take place this week. Lead surgeons from India will train local doctors so that they can carry on with the operations.Kenyans with kidney problems can now seek for medication from the facility,” Governor Sonko wrote.

Many of the people who responded wondered whether the governor was aware that local doctors have been doing Kidney transplants in Kenya for decades now.

Mercy Korir, a medical practitioner asked what the country stood to gain by flying in foreign lead doctors yet such expertise was readily available in Kenya.

“Why lead surgeons from India yet we have competent Kenyan surgeons (urologists) who have been doing kidney transplants in this country for many years?” Dr Korir wondered.

Below read what others said:

Free Radical (@LukoyeAtwoli): Doctors from @MoiMedicine and @MTRHofficial could train Mbagathi Hospital staff to do this as well. We’ve been doing Kidney transplants for a while now. Karibu!

Wankio Nyainda (@WankioNyainda): Wait? Lead doctors from India to train Kenyan doctors? Urologists in Kenya have been doing this!

R O B E R T O… (@Robertographix): Can you see how devastated the facility is Sir? No mosquito nets, walls, floors need repair and much more to be done on Mbagathi to make it more friendly to the patients. Kazi kwako.

As noted earlier by head of renal unit at KNH, Dr Antony Were, there has been a rise in cases of kidney failure in the country.

“Since March this year, we have witnessed an unprecedented number of patients coming for kidney transplants,” the doc said in 2010.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the first ever kidney transplant was performed in the country on 32 year old. Mary Nginyo was diagnosed with kidney failure which almost proved fatal when it was discovered that she had become pregnant.

Nginyo’s sister, a Ms Penninah, donated one of her kidneys to her