SAD: Papa Shirandula’s Kawira lost one of her triplets

The TV star welcomed her bundles of joy in December

Popular actress, Joy Karambu who is known by her moniker Kawira, recently shared a sad story about she and her husband Ephantus Wahome weeks after welcoming their first kids.

Turns out that the couple had triplets on December the 7th, 2017, but one of them died immediately after delivery.

The two kept the news about the births under wraps, they shared nothing online but one photo ‘accidentally’ leaked online.

On finding out about the birth of their bundles of joy, fans bombarded the two with congratulatory messages on social media.

What the fans did not know at the time though is that Kawira had given birth to triplets but one of her kids did not make it. They thought she gave birth to the set of twins who appeared in the picture.

News about Kawira’s loss was first shared by the actress herself during an interview with a local media house.

“My two babies, a son and daughter, were placed in an incubator for one month, where they were closely looked after by doctors at a city hospital. They, alongside me, were discharged from hospital after one month. I am glad the babies are doing fine, though it saddens me that we lost one, who was part of the triplets.” She narrated.

Last year, on November the 22nd, Kawira made headlines after revealing her baby bump and captioning the photo with a touching message to her hubby, a pastor.

Congratulations are in order for Mr and Mrs Wahome.