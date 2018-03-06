Raila Odinga in trouble as ODM diehards work overtime to inherit him in 2022

Joho, Kingi and Oparanya say will be on the presidential ballot in 2022

Troubles in the National Super Alliance are growing by the day with other principals ganging up against Raila Odinga but the situation could be getting even more complicated for him courtesy of his party loyalists.

This past weekend, Kakamega governor who also doubles up as ODM deputy leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, declared his interest in the presidency come 2022, joining a growing list of Raila allies including Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.

Also in the race is their Kilifi counterpart Governor Amason Kingi who is keen to join national politics, further complicating the succession battle within the Opposition party.

Just like Oparanya, Joho is also ODM deputy party leader and one of the most fierce Raila loyalists, and has in the past years stood with him during the turbulent of times hence his ambitions can not go overlooked.

In essence, although it is yet to come out clearly, to increase their chances of capturing the top seat, the aforementioned would have to inherit Raila’s political base and perhaps even create partnerships with his enemies. Either way, it doesn’t look good for the former Prime Minister.

The move by Kingi and Joho would also spark a power tussle for the control of the coastal region, which has been a key stronghold of the former Prime Minister for years.

This is the first time since taking over the leadership of ODM that Raila, 73, is facing any internal competition for the presidential ticket but naturally, now the younger lions want to inherits its ageing father’s vast political territory.

It gets more complicated for the Opposition honcho as some of these young turks are serving their last terms as governors after which they will be technically rendered jobless hence the thirst for national politics.

Sensing a looming tussle, Raila’s lieutenants from Luo Nyanza have already come out to reject both external and internal calls for him to hang up his boots, they are insisting that he takes a fifth stab at the presidency in 2022, aged 77.

“We do not recognise any other leadership rather than that of Raila, what he says is law,” Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi was quoted as saying recently.

Adding to the sentiments, ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire noted that Raila remains the only person capable of guiding the country from impunity and lawlessness.