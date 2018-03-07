Government admits errors in multi-billion shilling text book project

Secondary schools teachers on Tuesday, March 6 demanded the withdrawal of textbooks provided by the government to students over misleading facts and errors.

According to Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary General, Akelo Misori, the errors were due to the hurried way in which the books were published.

According to a report by Daily Nation, errors were identified in Kiswahili, English, Physics, Mathematics and Biology textbooks which some teachers have since stopped using them.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General blamed the government for the blunder.

“We asked them to go slow on the programme but no one listened,” said Sossion.

Both KUPPET and Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) agreed the errors must be corrected before students can continue using the books.

The Education Cabinet secretary, Amina Mohamed however admitted that the 33 million books procured by the Government for the new syllabus have multiple errors.

Speaking to the media at the Meru University of Science and Technology, she assured teachers that the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD] was addressing the issue.

She said some hiccups were expected in the pilot programme which will be addressed. “It was a pilot targeting 470 schools and if there are hiccups, they will be addressed.

At the end of the trial period, we will come out and tell Kenyans how we will move forward with the curriculum,” she said. However, Kenya Publishers Association chairman Lawrence Njagi defended publishers, saying a few errors should not be used to condemn the books.

KICD deputy director of research Cyril Oyuga admitted that the books have errors and asked parents with capacity to consider buying their children other books.