Uhuru Kenyatta rejects call by US to intervene in Kenya’s political deadlock

PS says move should be treated with contempt

The Government of Kenya on Tuesday rejected calls to have the United States (US) intervene in the political standoff pitting it against the National Super Alliance (NASA).

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Macharia Kamau, noted that the Government does not need negotiations since Kenya had successfully gone through the five-year electoral cycle.

“The demand for US intervention in Kenya is a loud no, thanks,” he stated.

He explained that the 2017 elections had presented an opportunity to test the electoral institutions created by the Constitution.

The fact that Kenya went through the prolonged campaign and electioneering period and emerged peacefully should be a reason to celebrate the resilience of her democracy, he noted.

Speaking to Nation, the President’s spokesman Manoah Esipisu seemingly reiterated the PS' statement adding that it was the position held by the Head of State.

“The PS has spoken and that is his docket. What else do you want us to add?” he posed.

The Government officials were responding to an article published by former US ambassadors to Kenya, Johnnie Carson, and Mark Bellamy, in which they had offered a joint recommendation calling for US intervention in Kenya.

“US must make it crystal clear that there are limits to what it can tolerate if it is to maintain its close relationship with Kenya. Continuing to amass executive power unconstitutionally and flout the rule of law seriously tests those limits,” the envoys stated.

The PS accused the former envoys of misinforming their readers on the situation in Kenya during and after the General Election.

“Their knack for getting it wrong on African and Kenyan issues is not only dumbfounding but also a demonstration of why desk research on Africa, with the only source of information being a biased Western media, should be treated with contempt,” the PS noted.