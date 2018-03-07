Blow as US excludes Kenya from Sh53.3 billion feeding programme

UK to also withdraw its assistance in 2024

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated that Kenya will not be included in the Sh53.3 Billion feeding programme that America has rolled out.

Speaking on Tuesday at George Mason University, Tillerson noted that Kenya was not badly affected by famine compared to other countries in East Africa.

The US Secretary of State maintained that funding will go to Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia and other countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

Tillerson also applauded Kenya for its longstanding partnership with the US.

He described Kenya as a large, thriving country; where the US anti-Aids programme, known as Pepfar, achieved its greatest success.

“Kenya has also served as an incubator for how we expanded Pepfar over the years,” Tillerson stated.

The programme saved more than a million lives after Sh556 billion was pumped into anti-Aids treatments and services in the past 15 years.

Tillerson’s remarks on the feeding programme come barely a month after the Kenya Red Cross sought to raise a little over Sh1 Billion to fund its 2018 drought response and recovery program which is projected to reach some 1.3 million people in Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) Counties.

KRCS Secretary General Abbas Gullet noted about 3.4 million people concentrated in 10 ASAL counties are facing food insecurity as a result of prolonged drought and failed rainfall.

Britain had also informed Kenya that it will cut it’s feeding programme to Kenya in 2024 after signing a new economic partnership.