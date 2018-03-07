Gang terrorises patients and staff at a Nairobi hospital

A gang of four attacked patients at John Lee Hospital in Nairobi’s Eastlands area on Monday evening.

According to witnesses, the thugs roughed up patients and staff, threatening to shoot if provoked.

It is reported that two men walked into the hospital at around 8 pm masquerading as patients and were joined by another pair a few minutes later.

Edward Nyabogo and Nickson Cheruiyot, who run the hospital, revealed that the gang made away with a stethoscope valued at Sh13,000, an ultrasound machine worth Sh650,000 and a laptop worth Sh52,000.

“I was attending to a patient and they ordered me to lie on the floor as they pointed a pistol at me,” stated Mr Cheruiyot.

Nyabogo further revealed that the thugs also took cash and phones from patients before leaving on motorbikes that were parked nearby.

“We receive most of our payments through M-Pesa and NHIF (National Hospital Insurance Fund), so they took our cash collections and patients’ and staff money, which came to about Sh50,000,” Nyabogo was quoted by the Standard.

Buruburu DCIO Jeremiah Ikiao confirmed the incident and stated that police had crucial leads on the identities of the suspects.

This comes just a week after four suspected thugs were shot dead in Parklands area.

According to Gigiri OCPD Vitalis Otieno, police foiled a robbery attempt by the gangsters after a tip-off from members of the public.

Preliminary reports indicate that three guns were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The men are believed to be part of a gang that preys on people moving into and out of banking halls and ATMs.