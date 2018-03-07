Taxify responds to claims about its driver drugging woman passenger

Rider felt drowsy as she left the vehicle

Taxify cabs
Taxify cabs. PHOTO: TECHCRUNCH

Taxify Company on Tuesday issued a statement on the drama surrounding one of its drivers who was accused of having drugged one Naomi Matinde.

Ms Matinde took to Facebook on Monday to claim that the driver, Evans Kamau, drugged her and that at the time of her posting, she was in Nairobi Hospital.

Taxify rider
Taxify rider Namy Matinde’s claims. /COURTESY

However, in their statement, Taxify has refuted those claims clarifying the events that took place before Ms Matinde was dropped off at her destination.

Taxify explained that it was true the rider felt drowsy as she left the vehicle and immediately went into a hospital where the doctor noted that her heart rate was higher than normal.

They, however, asserted that they were yet to receive the doctor’s report from the rider.

It was also clarified that whereas Mr Kamau parked his car a few meters from Matinde’s destination, he continued to receive other ride requests.

Taxify was also quick to highlight that the driver ultimately dropped off the rider and he continued to take trips all evening on the stated day.

Speaking to other clients who took subsequent trips after Ms Matinde was dropped off, Taxify noted that none reported any cases of discomfort or drowsiness during or after their trips.

According to Taxify, the riders added that they did not have any unusual experience with the driver.

Taxify Statement
Official statement by Taxify. /COURTESY

The driver is said to have reported the matter to the police and the company is in possession of his OB number on the issue.

Following the information surrounding the case, Taxify has opted to reinstate the driver unless any other substantial issue crops up on the alleged drama.

