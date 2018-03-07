Tumbo Oeri: Renowned UoN professor collapses, dies

He was uncle to Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka

Former University of Nairobi scholar Professor Tumbo Oeri is dead.

Reports indicate that Oeri died at his home after a suspected heart attack.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka who is Oeri’s nephew, revealed that the deceased collapsed in his house at about 4 am on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Prior to his demise, Oeri served as the principal for UoN’s Chiromo campus between 1997-2002 and was a regular panelist on KTN News.

In the lead up to the August General Election, he often gave his opinion on the direction the country was taking and issued expert analysis on the political scene at the time.

Among those who eulogised the late scholar was Kisii Governor James Ongwae who described him as a great son of the Kisii community.

He distinguished himself as a reputable scholar who had a keen interest on issues affecting his community and the country.

On behalf of the Kisii Government, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of the late Prof Oeri.

Kisii County has lost a great son, stated governor Ongwae.