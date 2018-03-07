Miguna asks Kenyans to contribute to his air ticket, house repair

He is planning on jetting back to the country on March 28th

Self-styled National Resistance Movement Secretary General Miguna Miguna embarked on a funds drive to get him out of a number of financial obligations he is currently facing.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant revealed he was also in need of funds to cater for a number of pending issues he has faced over the past few weeks.

Miguna, through his Twitter account, raised eyebrows after announcing the opening of a Paypal account for Kenyans to support the NRM’s cause.

“YES, we are opening branches and creating #NRMKe GLOBAL NETWORKS. And YES, we are mobilizing RESOURCES for the #NRMKe operations and seeking assistance with my legal fees and disbursements – WITHOUT ANY APOLOGY. We aren’t forcing anyone to donate,” Miguna said in a tweet.

Kenyans were however up in arms over what some alleged was a direct attempt at extortion from the Miguna, who was deported from the country in early February.

As TUKO.co.ke reported, Miguna’s initial arrest came in dramatic fashion, after officers stormed his Runda home on Friday, February 2, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the NRM general’s home.

Miguna has now admitted to needing a pool of funds to be able to cater for the damages, as well as pay his lawyers who have represented his deportation case which he ultimately won against the state.

“Yes; I need an air ticket to return home. I also need funds to repair my destroyed house and to pay my advocates who have been working tirelessly without pay from Feb. 2nd up to now in order to protect my rights. Are you able to contribute? Feel free to do so. Viva!” He said in another tweet.

The High Court had handed Miguna a leeway to return to the country after his deportation was declared illegal.

There was however a few arising issues which arose in the wake of the court ruling including the tattered state of Miguna’s passport after it had passed through the government.

In an interview with international media, Miguna had revealed that he would embark on a world tour before resuming the country sometime in March.