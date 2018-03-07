Specialist comes to the aid of disgraced ex KTN journalist Louis Otieno

The renown broadcaster lost his sense of hearing

By
Tuko
-
Louis Otieno
Former television news anchor Louis Otieno during a media briefing on his alleged involvement in the murder of 26-year old Careen Chepchumba in February 2012. PHOTO: HEZRON NJOROGE/THE STAR

Weeks after highlighting the story of former KTN news anchor Louis Otieno, help has come knocking at his door.

TUKO.co.ke understands an ear, nose and throat surgeon has come to Louis’ aid following his appeal to regain his hearing.

Louis Otieno
Louis Otieno in Kibera Law Courts on Friday, June 3. IMAGE: TWITTER

Louis had his first appointment with Professor Macharia Muthuri to evaluate his condition while in the company of his sister days after his public appeal as reported by KTN news.

According to the surgeon, Louis suffered profound hearing in the right ear and severe hearing loss in the left ear at the time he was receiving acute pancreatitis.

He added on saying Louis was not able to use his hearing aids because he was not able to discriminate speech.

“He has profound hearing loss in the right ear and severe hearing loss in the left ear. He has also tried to use hearing aids, which have not help and especially because he not able to discriminate speech,” noted the surgeon.

The surgeon noted the only option left was the cochlear implant which would be able to bypass the damaged cochlear cells and stimulate the hearing nerve.

“The only alternative left would be a cochlear implant because the cochlear implant wil bypass the damaged cochlear cells and stimulate the nerve of hearing,” added the surgeon.

He reveled there will be four different stages of the surgery – that is if it will be necessary according to CT scan results – which will elongate the period in which Louis will be able to hear again.

This will include: CT scan to determine if the surgery is needed, Surgical stage to implant the cochlear and the switch-on four weeks later where the external part of the implant will be attached for it to start working.

The final stage would Louis’ rehabilitation where he will be taught on how to hear using the cochlear implant.

Macharia also noted that chances of Louis gaining back his hearing were very high saying that the adults responded much better to the surgery than children.

An elated Louis could not hold back his joy as he thanked the surgeon for coming to his aid awaiting the surgery.

