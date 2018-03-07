Internet goes bonkers as Lillian Muli hints gender of unborn baby

Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli has ended the debate on the gender of her unborn child after giving a mad hint online.

The anchor, who has over the past few weeks steered clear of any controversy, recently announced her pregnancy in some lovely photos.

It came as a surprise to many given that she has never gone public on any romantic relationship with anyone since her divorce from her ex-husband Moses Kanene.

Rumor has it that Flamboyant football administrator Jared Nevaton has firmly claimed to be the babby daddy, although the anchor has never attempted to speak on the issue personally.

One thing fans can believe with some degree of certainty, however , is the possible gender of the baby, if Lillian’s latest post is anything to go by.

In the post seen by TUKO.co.ke, the anchor, who is seemingly excited with baby stuff, urges people with baby girls to go for a particular kind of shoe.

It did not take long for her fans to read between the lines.

One bold fan decided to take on the matter directly and asked Lillian why she had posted such a suggestive photo amid all the pregnancy hullaballoo.

But the anchor was not about to hand anyone the satisfaction of hearing anything of her personal life and she simply said: I just thought they’re cute.