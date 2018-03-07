Kirigo Ng’arua: Fidel Odinga and I were to meet on a date the day he died

On 4th January 2015, Fidel Odinga was pronounced dead. Former Citizen TV news anchor Kirigo Ng’arua was one of the people that last talked to the former prime minister’s son.

The two had organized a coffee meet up, which never happened. Kirigo opened up to SDE.

“I spoke to Fidel the day before he passed away. We were supposed to meet up that day. I was at the Artcaffe in Junction, and he asked me to meet him at the Artcaffe in Westlands, and I thought, I can’t leave one Artcaffe to go to the next one, that would be ridiculous. So we put the meet-up off and planned for a later date. And then, he died.” She said.

Almost a year later, Kirigo was retrenched from the media house among other big names in the media industry.

She says she was preparing to go on air when she received the saddening news. She said:

“I was in the office, I was actually preparing for the 1.00pm news. It was around 12.30pm, and I was literally the second person on the list to be called in.the bosses told me and I just said, “okay.”There was talk it was going to happen, and so a part of me expected it. There was definitely some shock that it actually did happen, but I just accepted it.”

The former screen siren is currently making headlines with her online channel, The Girlfriend’s Table.