WhatsApp screenshots reveal comedian Smart Joker cheated on his wife

Damn! You never ever want to be the fool that gets caught cheating thanks to Whatsapp messages.

And that is precisely what Smart Joker from Churchill Show did. Some screenshots popped up that insinuated Smart Joker was sexting a lady other than his wife and the internets went crazy! People were not too happy to see this given he had played up his relationship by keeping it private and finally sensationally introducing his woman to the world.

So as you can imagine, everyone wanted to know why he has been upto these shenanigans if it really is him. And so we called him to find out. We asked him why his phone number is on the racy WhatsApp screenshot messages. The comedian said that is easy to achieve that with photoshop.

“I am still wondering about those screenshots. All I can say is, the issue is still under investigation. There are people under the ground who are working to find out who did that.”

Smart Joker added,

“You have seen many things happen to comedians. Utaskia ‘ohh, churchill amefanya hivi, na unaona number yake iko hapo.’ but ukimuuliza anasema si yeye alifanya hivyo. That is the same case with me.”

He warned that the culprit who is destroying his good name…

“Anaenda kupata punishment, na nataka apate punishment kubwa. The person is spoiling my name. Those people, Ii am investigating them, and I know them but the problem is how to arrest them. They are not my friends but I know them.”

Asked what his wife thinks of those racy text messages, he said,

My wife knows about that but she is busy and she knows her husband. What is there for her to comment about and she knows her husband? When you are married you know your spouse, and when something happens, the spouse will know how to handle that issue because you already know them more.

He concluded saying,

“I want that person who leaked those fake screenshots to face the consequences.”

Quotes from The Star