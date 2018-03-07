Janet Mbugua shares her insecurities over handsome husband

Trivia: Janet and Ndichu have twin siblings

Janet Mbugua with husband Eddie Ndichu. /COURTESY

Janet Mbugua has for the first time spoken up about her husband’s looks. Especially now that city women cannot help but notice how cute he is.

Talking on her Youtube Channel, Mbugua replied a fan who suggested that she might be having insecurities over her bubby’s good looks.

Janet and hubby on their wedding day. /COURTESY

The fans asked.

“Your husband is so handsome, do you ever get insecure?”

Janet Mbugua_Eddie Ndichu_Kid
Old photo of Janet Mbugua and her family. /COURTESY

Janet then replied:

“I’m aware that Eddie looks some typa way, don’t let it get to his head but I think in terms of marriage is really about the couple and God and he is the only one who handles everything, the insecurities, the arguments, the good and the bad.”

