Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz to make FIFA World Cup theme song

Diamond Platinumz is among the International stars producing music adaptations for the FIFA World Cup in June.

The bongo star signed a deal to produce an East African flavour song that is to be used at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Russia.

The Tanzanian crooner was chosen by former creative director of MTV Base Tim Horwood who was contracted by Coca-Cola to come up with Southern and Eastern Africa music adaptations for the global tournament.

Diamond will be joined by South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest, Ethiopia’s Sami Dan, Mozambique’s Lizha James and Uganda’s Ykee Benda as they produce songs that will depict the colours and styles of the countries taking part in the global showpiece.

The songs are also to be used to challenge negative international stereotypes of Africa.

The African songs will be added to the pool of FIFA World Cup global songs together with the official Coca-Cola World Cup anthem Colours done by Jason Derulo.

The FIFA World Cup will be played from June 14th to July 15th 2018 in Russia with 32 countries represented. Africa will be represented by Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt and Senegal.