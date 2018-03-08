Chebukati, Chiloba on the spot for overpaying lawyers during 2017 presidential petitions

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati and CEO Ezra Chiloba have been summoned by Public Accounts Committee for grilling after Auditor General, Edward Ouko, raised queries over KSh 5.4 billion that could not be accounted for in the 2015/16 financial year.

The two senior IEBC officials are expected face Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly for four days to shed light on why they spent KSh 2.1 billion in legal fees instead of KSh 1 billion during the 2013 election petition.

The duo is also expected to provide satisfactory answers on why they inflated maintenance cost of BVR kits by KSh 61.6 million according to the audit report by Ouko.

The parliamentary Committee will further question Chebukati and Chiloba over irregular payment that was reportedly made for the supply, delivery, installation, training, and testing of electronic voter identification devices (EVIDs) during the 2013 general elections.

The damning audit report has turned the spotlight on IEBC once again since they concluded the October 26, 2017 repeat presidential election that was boycotted and highly criticized by the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

The audit queries come at a when the Opposition politicians have also relaunched their on-slaughter on the electoral body and calls for Chebukati and Chiloba to leave office and the entire team overhauled before the 2022 election.

In one of the latest reports by TUKO.co.ke, top NASA leaders unanimously agreed that no election will take place in 2022 until the irregularities and illegalities witnessed in the last (2017) general election are addressed.

The NASA coalition announced that it will heighten its fight for electoral justice and reforms, which will include push for Chebukati and Chiloba to resign.