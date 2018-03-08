3 Things: How Miguna Miguna will spend your NRM contributions

Miguna Miguna on Wednesday lashed out at his critics for making fun of his recently launched funds drive.

In his defense, Miguna explained how he intends to use the funds he will receive from well wishers.

The outspoken leader claimed that the money will enable him to facilitate his NRM operations as he continues to struggle for the “liberation of Kenya.”

He then added that the funds will also facilitate paying of his legal fees as he announced: “Without my lawyers’ fees and disbursements paid, I would not be able to return to Kenya.”

Finally, Miguna revealed that a good part of the funds will be used in the repairing of his house which was destroyed when plain-clothes police officers raided his Runda residence.

The lawyer, further, explained that he had not erred by asking Kenyans for financial assistance since people have always been doing that for the longest time.

“Kenyans seek contributions daily for legal fees, medical bills, tuition – even to help them marry. Fundraising for political activities is routine – even in the West! Barack Obama wouldn’t have become the president of the USA had he not received financial support from tens of millions of ordinary Americans!” asserted Miguna.

The former Raila Odinga’s Senior Adviser called on Kenyans to strive to always protect their rights and those of others before criticizing.

“Before criticizing or attacking someone, each one of us must think deeply about what sacrifices each one of us has made in our individual lives to protect the rights and freedoms of others, then compare and contrast with what the person you are attacking or criticizing has done for you or is presently doing,” he expressed.

The fiery lawyer launched a funds drive on Monday to support the activities of the organization.

He shared a Paypal link which he asked those willing to contribute to send their funds.

In response to a user who asked him how much they were expected to contribute, he stated: “Whatever you desire or can afford. The despots must fall. #UhuruMustGo”.