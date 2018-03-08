Gospel singer Hope Kid and beautiful girlfriend get engaged [PHOTO]

The General and the beauty

The gospel artist has been seen on several occasions with one pretty lady and there is speculation that he has finally asked the question.

In a photo he posted yesterday, the pretty lass is giving the Delilah hit maker a kiss on the cheek rocking an engagement ring.

So is he engaged? Yes he is.

The celebrated artist revealed that they have been together for a while.

‘’We have been dating for a while. We were friends for two years before we stated dating.’’ He said.

The lucky lady in question is Naima Dawood Abdulrehman of Dutch and Kenyan origin.

No details are out yet but congratulatory messages from his peers in the entertainment industry continue to pour in.

