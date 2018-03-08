Gospel singer Hope Kid and beautiful girlfriend get engaged [PHOTO]

The General and the beauty

Hope Kid
Gospel star Hope Kid with girlfriend. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The gospel artist has been seen on several occasions with one pretty lady and there is speculation that he has finally asked the question.

In a photo he posted yesterday, the pretty lass is giving the Delilah hit maker a kiss on the cheek rocking an engagement ring.

Hope Kid_girlfriend
Freshly engaged girlfriend flaunts the rock. /INSTAGRAM

So is he engaged? Yes he is.

The celebrated artist revealed that they have been together for a while.

‘’We have been dating for a while. We were friends for two years before we stated dating.’’ He said.

The lucky lady in question is Naima Dawood Abdulrehman of Dutch and Kenyan origin.

Hope Kid_IG
Hope Kid. /INSTAGRAM

No details are out yet but congratulatory messages from his peers in the entertainment industry continue to pour in.

benachi_mwanake @hopekidhk when is the wedding bruh

didimanmusic Congratulations bro, may you have a beautiful and productive life in your marriage!!

mrseedofficial Congratulations bruh… Blessings @hopekidhk

dkkwenyebeat CONGRATULATIONS .Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives of Love and Happiness Together.

masterpieceking_ All The best my guy

nebulazzkenya Congratulations….. Now mpatie ile kitu

djmokenya Congrats bro – nice – all the best

ljaymaasai Congrats

