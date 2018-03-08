Years later, celebrated singer Wyre finally reveals his son [PHOTO]

The dancehall artist is one of the few artists who have managed to keep their family away from the public eye.

Why you may ask? Because he doesn’t want his young family dragged into unnecessary drama.

But he has finally come out of his shell and shared this cute photo of his son who turned a year older yesterday.

‘’Happy Birthday (YOUNG LION). Daddy loves you.’’ He posted.

The message attracted quite some attention accompanied with birthday wishes to his young son.

The artist got married in 2008 to a gorgeous lady by the name Hanisa and they are blessed with one son. In a show of his love, he dedicated the song ‘Lion’ off his album in celebration of his son. Young Lion turned seven.