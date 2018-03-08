Socialite Huddah Monroe and her seven bedroom mansion

Remember The Poor Day

By
Mpasho
-
Huddah Monroe_selfie
Socialite Huddah Monroe. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Huddah Monroe came from abject poverty and when I say that she came from abject poverty, I mean, she really came from the wrong side of the tracks.

This photo was taken from back in the day when she was trying her hand out at being a video vixen. She was present at the shoot for PiliPili’s video shoot for the song Twende Ndani which was actually a fun song from back in the day but… I digress.

Huddah Monroe
An old photo of Huddah Monroe. /INSTAGRAM

Huddah has since then used all her assets, both biological and mental to get her out of the mud and into a 7 bedroom mansion. If you thought she wasn’t going to share the fact that she lives in a 7 bedroom mansion and disguise it as some motivational speech you do not know the lass.

She took to Snapchat to say this about elevating herself out of some random house in Huruma to a 7 bedroom mansion:

Huddah Monroe_house
One of Huddah’s 5 empty bedrooms. /COURTESY

“Just thinking I’m in a house – 7 bedrooms. 5 empty and there are homeless people out there in this rain esp street kids, yet I can’t live with them. And I can’t help all of them. May GOD almighty EASE their pain and their struggle [praying emoji].”

Huddah Monroe_house
The lawn. /COURTESY

