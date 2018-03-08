Diamond Platnumz and sister shower sidechick Hamisa’s son with praise

Diamond Platnumz and his sister Esma are doing anything just to annoy Zari. The two have been rubbing their disrespect in her face but the Ugandan businesswoman has remained unshaken.

Days after Zari and Diamond Platnumz parted ways, his sister Esma has been spotted hanging out with Wema Sepetu on several occasions leaving many speculating that she was trying to persuade her to go back to the singer.

Esma, who recently referred to Zari as a ‘stray dog’ has once again shown her bad side and it’s clear that there bad blood between her and her in-law. Their 51-year-old mother posted a photo inside a car with Diamond Platnumz and her followers took over the comment section.

The Utanipenda hit singer commented with a line from one of his songs acknowledging Mobetto’s son Naseeb Abdul Dully as his blood and not Zari’s Prince Nillan

“Mama yangu mama, mama Nasibu maama..bibi Dull bibi.”

Esma seconded Diamond Platnumz comment, claiming that Hamisa’s son resembles him.

“Alafu Diamond Platnumz Dully kafanana nae mdomo @ mama-dangote mtupu.”

The two seem to have teamed up against Zari and who knows what they might be planning next.

Indeed akufukuzae hakuambii toka.

Here is the screenshot

Zari is planning to spend Easter in Dubai with her children.