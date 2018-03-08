Akothee shares what ex Nelly Oaks told her before bitter breakup

Akothee’s life is alike a reality TV show. You just have to tune into her social media to get the nitty gritty of what is going on in the star’s life.

The Yuko Moyoni songstress has revealed what Nelly Oaks told her days before they are reported to have gone their separate ways.

On Valentine’s day, Akothee spent it alne without Nelly Oaks.

She wrote, “Heart break can only be compared to death, so as you celebrate while someone else is facing it , it’s like you happy someone died! Shame , Nelly Oaks never leave me alone on Valentine’s again , the day was too long, I don’t know how you want to compensate on this day! Yes I know you were at work but hey 🤔🤔 ema nikujezwa nimejezwa 🤔.”

She later confirmed that she is single by shouting it on the rooftops.

Bae is nobodies bae i am very single ! Not searching but mingling with the society #calpolis I am a very social person, i talk to the talkebal but very selfish for advantagers 😂😂

When i met nelly oaks he told me that i am naturally beautiful and even more with short hair! So i dropped hair trusted myself and took nelly oaks’ compliments😍😍😍thanks love I am at peace!

Read the rest of the post where she is explaining why she doesn’t do make up and advising women to do the same.

Make up brands will not be too happy about this.

“Would you like to know why I dropped make up ! Because I realised I was lying to myself and to the people 😂😂😂 why should I admire someone else on the mirror for almost 1 hour making faces thinking it’s beauty? Oyaaa see real beauty ohhh!

So tell me what is missing on that face, that should be make uped, my towels and bedsheets were in trouble! And the way I love white things! I needed 2_3 towels on stage! The first sweat the towel already looked like mad it got me embarrassed and uncomfortable!

When I went shopping for clothes I had to cover my face before I tried a cloth! So all this mess and stress! If someone asked me for a photo I would not do it if I dint have make up on! So what the hell was I doing with myself with all the stress? I just woke up and dumped everything from lipstick to eyebrows 😂😂😂😂

#calpolis above all when I met Nelly Oaks he told me that I am naturally beautiful and even more with short hair! So I dropped hair trusted myself and took Nelly Oaks’ compliments😍😍😍 thanks love I am at peace!

Those who miss make up on my face paint your own! Don’t you have your own face? Or buy a doll name #madamboss & make her up like you want 😂😂😂 freedom is a choice, but I will die for my nails hiyo usiguze! 😂😂😂 ni ya kushika glass ya wine it has to be on point 😂😂.”