Diana Marua steps out for the first time since giving birth looking like a million bucks [PHOTO]

Gospel singer Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has undergone a substantial physical change barely 1 month after giving birth to their baby Heaven.

Diana Marua, was in recent weeks trolled by online users after images of her in her maternal element in hospital surfaced online.

In the photos, the lass, known for her slaying ways, did not look like her usual element at all, begging the question that perhaps she has been duping everyone with her online looks.

That was not all, as a closer looks at her pregnancy photos would reveal that Diana Marua’s looks were evolving, maybe a little too rapidly for fans’ comfort.

She also recently shared a throwback photo of herself during her slay queen days and fans believed that she was definitely missing her.

Fast forward four weeks after giving birth and Diana seems to be getting back to her stunning self if her latest photo is anything to go by.

TUKO.co.ke checked out her Instagram to reveal what looks like a tremendous transformation in only four weeks.