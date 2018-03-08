Diana Marua steps out for the first time since giving birth looking like a million bucks [PHOTO]

She and singer husband Bahati welcomed son on Valentine's Day

Bahati and Diana Marua. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Gospel singer Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has undergone a substantial physical change barely 1 month after giving birth to their baby Heaven.

Diana Marua, was in recent weeks trolled by online users after images of her in her maternal element in hospital surfaced online.

In the photos, the lass, known for her slaying ways, did not look like her usual element at all, begging the question that perhaps she has been duping everyone with her online looks.

Diana Marua and Bahati with their baby. /INSTAGRAM

That was not all, as a closer looks at her pregnancy photos would reveal that Diana Marua’s looks were evolving, maybe a little too rapidly for fans’ comfort.

Bahati and Diana Marua leave hospital with friends. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

She also recently shared a throwback photo of herself during her slay queen days and fans believed that she was definitely missing her.

Caption: “To the good ol’Days 🤔#IssaThrow🔙” /INSTAGRAM

Fast forward four weeks after giving birth and Diana seems to be getting back to her stunning self if her latest photo is anything to go by.

TUKO.co.ke checked out her Instagram to reveal what looks like a tremendous transformation in only four weeks.

Caption: “😊.” /INSTAGRAM

