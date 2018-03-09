Why Jubilee MPs want to summon Matiang’i

A section of Members of Parliament affiliated to Jubilee Party on Thursday vowed to summon Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and the Inspector General of Police Joseph over the killing of a student leader in Meru last week.

Speaking during the burial, Martha Wangari exclaimed: “We as parliament shall summon the CS and the IG for this heinous murder that has left a family in pain and the university management should also be investigated.”

Expressing their disappointment, other lawmakers from the region lashed out at the duo over their silence since Evans Njoroge, a student leader in Meru University was shot dead in unclear circumstances.

Ms Wangari challenged the CS and IG to salvage the image of the force by dealing with the few errant trigger happy officers tarnishing the image of police.

Tigania West MP Kanyuithia Mutunga, supporting his Gilgil counterpart, called on IG Boinnet and Matiang’i to take punitive action against the officer and open an inquiry into the death of the student.

Lee Kinyanjui equally condemned the act stating that he was ready to institute a private prosecution against the officer involved in the killing.

“It is painful for a parent to send a child to school in the hope of rising in the society only for the family to receive the body in a coffin and yet the child was not sick,” he asserted.

Lawmakers and human rights activists issued a one week notice to the top security leadership to prosecute the officer involved.

The institutions asserted that they would institute private prosecution over the “heinous murder”.

However, Igembe Central MP faulted the management of Meru University over what he termed dictatorial tendencies by the management and urged Interior CS to look into the matter.

The 22-year-old student was on Thursday laid to rest on his father’s farm in Longonot trading center in Naivasha in an emotional ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners.