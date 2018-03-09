Citizen TV’s Joey Muthengi quits 10 Over 10 show

To focus on news anchoring

By
SDE
-
SHARE
Joey Muthengi
Citizen TV's Joey Muthengi. PHOTO: BUOART

A­fter a steady stint in the entertainment industry since her days of hosting Hits not Homework on Capital FM, speculation is rife about the possibility of Joey Muthengi hanging her gloves and quitting the youthful 10 Over 10 show.

The TV beauty has given viewers a more serious side while anchoring for the 1pm news.

READ:  Gospel singer Hope Kid and beautiful girlfriend get engaged [PHOTO]
Joey Muthengi
10 Over 10 co-host Joey Muthengi. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

“I feel like it’s time I grew into the more serious segments of news anchoring, besides, I’m loving it,” said the soft-spoken lass.

Although she declined to comment, could she be the next big face of TV news?

Joey Muthengi_Willis Raburu
Joey Muthengi with 10 Over 10 co-host Willis Raburu. PHOTO: 3NEEL

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR