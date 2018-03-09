Citizen TV’s Joey Muthengi quits 10 Over 10 show

A­fter a steady stint in the entertainment industry since her days of hosting Hits not Homework on Capital FM, speculation is rife about the possibility of Joey Muthengi hanging her gloves and quitting the youthful 10 Over 10 show.

The TV beauty has given viewers a more serious side while anchoring for the 1pm news.

“I feel like it’s time I grew into the more serious segments of news anchoring, besides, I’m loving it,” said the soft-spoken lass.

Although she declined to comment, could she be the next big face of TV news?