Eric Omondi beautiful girlfriend stops at a busy highway to feed stray cows [VIDEO]

Eric Omondi’s Italian girlfriend Chantal Grazzioli is proving to be a rare breed once again after melting fans hearts with a bizarrely noble deed on Thursday, March 8.

Chantal, who was headed to Zanzibar with her beau Eric Omondi, could afford to briefly cut her journey short to feed some stray cows which were loitering in the streets.

In the video accessed by TUKO.co.ke, a very timid Chantal musters up some courage to approach the bulls which were lazying next to a busy Nairobi highway.

She then proceeded to feed hand them what looked like grass, and from the looks of things, the cows were obviously familiar with her.

What’s more, she even exhibited her Kenyan spirit by throwing in a few Swahili phrases in her explanation of the video.

“Everyday i pass and see these cows and they make me happy and i always try my best to give them what i can…hizi tunyasi za athi river hazi toshi,” She said on Instagram.

Sadly, she did not have enough grass to go around, but her fans were clearly left impressed by her show of kindness, especially to animals.

berylnneka: You so kind @miss.chanty I remember the video of u washing a mango for a monkey.

njogushiro: I once got chased by cows ‘tukireithia’ wueh..mimi huona ng’ombe this way I turn and go that Away!!!

fei.chela: Eriko nunulia bibi shamba ama ranch na ujaze ngombe na nyasi.

murage_b: Aww that’s so sweet of you.

polyn____: Ungelisha erico hio design sai angekuwa big Ted.

Here’s the video: