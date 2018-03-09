Meet the hunk in socialite Mishi Dora’s life [PHOTO]

Meet the man who warms the voluptuous reality star's bed

By
Mpasho
-
SHARE
Mishi Dora
Socialite Mishi Dora. PHOTO: KENYANNEWS

Mishi Dora is one lady who makes our life better when it comes to entertainment and drama. She has been hiding her men and just claiming she sells her nunu for houses and cars which we have also not seen.

So sometime back we saw her with a Tanzanian man, when she was on a Skype call and that’s the far we know about her and her love life.

READ:  Socialite Huddah Monroe and her seven bedroom mansion
Mishi Dora
Nairobi Diaries star Mishi Dora. PHOTO: GHAFLA

Believe it or not, maybe due to the pressures from her fans, she took to social media and shared a picture of her man with the caption:

“My new addiction 😘😘😘..”

Mishi Dora_boyfriend
Mishi Dora with the mysterious man. PHOTO: MPASHO

Now the trolls can begin because this man clearly looks like he can lift Mishi and pin her to the wall with no stress at all. I know you are waiting to see him… well, I gat you.

READ:  Diana Marua steps out for the first time since giving birth looking like a million bucks [PHOTO]

Be the judge guys. She has finally decided to let you into her business.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR