I’m getting married this year, Diamond Platnumz says

But who is the woman?

By
Mpasho
-
diamond platnumz_zari hassan
Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz with Zari Hassan. PHOTO: MCHAPISHA

Diamond Platnumz has revealed that he is officiating his marriage this year. His statement comes weeks after baby mama, Zarina Hassan, ended their relationship.

In his women’s day message to his mother, Diamond says he will make his mother proud this year by getting married.

diamond platnumz_zari
Diamond and Zari Hassan. PHOTO: HOWWE

“Happy Women’s Day mama na wanawake wote ulimwenguni… nashkuru sana kwa kunizaa na kunilea…wewe ni mboni na nguzo ya maisha yangu mama…licha ya shida na mateso uliyoyapata kwenye kunizaa na kunilea, lakini hata sasa ambapo ulitakiwa walau upumzike nimekuwa nikikukosea kwa kukuingiza hata kwenye matatizo yasiyokuhusu…wanakutukana, wanakukebehi na kukutupia kila neno lililo baya, yote kwa sababu yangu mimi, lakini sikuzote umekuwa mwenye kunisamehe, kunipenda na kunithamini…..”

He then spilled the beans:

“Nakupenda sana mama, na nisameh kwa yote nilokukosea… Inshaalah, mwenyez Mungu anibariki mwaka huu mwanao nifanikishe ndoa yangu na kukupa furaha ya milele ambayo siku zote umekuwa ukiitaka….. Mama Dangote.”

In a past interview, Zari said that Diamond was going to ask her father for her hand in marriage.

Hamisa Mobeto_blue
Diamond’s baby mama Hamisa Mobetto. /INSTAGRAM

This year we are visiting my dad officially. Diamond is officially going to ask for his hand to marry me. He has been to see my family a lot of times but now he is going officially. He wants to take that step this year.

She added that she didn’t want a cheap wedding.

We don’t want a small wedding.our wedding should be one of the biggest weddings East Africa has ever seen.meaning the budget has to be big.

Tunda Sebastian_IG
Tunda Sebastian. Diamond has also been linked to the socialite. /INSTAGRAM

Is this a sign that the two lovebirds are together again?

