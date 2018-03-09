Swaleh Mdoe attacked for seeking solace in GoK being broke

Swaleh Mdoe has had a bad run in terms of his finances lately. The anchor who has a storied career as one of Kenya’s foremost media personalities revealed last month that he was in such dire straits that he was selling his kidney! and for 2.5 million shillings at that!

And were Kenyans were shocked and perturbed by the development. But wait, there is more. Kenyans had not had any time to breathe when Louis Otieno revealed that going deaf and that he needed a mchango.

Shock! How could two men who were earning a boatload of money be in such a mess? Louis Otieno was saved from much of the wrath that some Kenyans felt towards the personalities. But Swaleh, however, was not spared with many ridiculing the Citizen television anchor.

The criticism was brutal! Swaleh to his credit kept a low profile after the attacks on his person but Kenya’s finance minister gave him a reason to hit back.

On Wednesday, March 7th National Treasury CS Henry Rotich said the government was broke. Speaking during a meeting with Senate Assembly Finance and Budget Committee, Rotich said senators needed to reduce county budgets by up to Kes 18 billion.

This was all the news Swaleh needed for him to koroga some famous wide words on his Twitter page. He wrote:

But Kenyans, as usual, were not happy with his defense and responded to his post. Some of the savage responses are below:

Alijitoa mess ama?