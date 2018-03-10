Three-storey building collapses in Kariobangi

Tenants had vacated the flat before it collapsed

Scores of people were left homeless after a three-story building collapsed in Kariobangi, Nairobi on Saturday.

County enforcement director Peter Mbaya said there were no casualties as all the tenants had vacated the building by the time it crumbled.

They were ordered to vacate after cracks emerged on the structure’s walls and floors.

Kariobangi South MCA Robert Mbatia said tenants vacated the building at around 1am but most of them were unable to remove their belongings.

“Their property were destroyed because we did not allow them to go back to take their belongings,” he said.

It is estimated that about 100 people were staying in the 35-room block.

“We have managed to rescue all the tenants in the collapsed building. No casualties thanks to Almighty God,” Governor Mike Sonko posted on Facebook.

Disaster response teams arrived at the scene in good time to help with the rescue efforts.