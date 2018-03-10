It is a calculated risk, Raila Odinga’s adviser on Uhuru meeting

In a statement seen by Kenyans.co.ke, Lone disclosed that the former Prime Minister had opted for negotiation with the government to right the wrongs and protect the people from the horrors that the drawn-out, looming conflict posed.

Finding an immediate solution to injustices when a country has such deep-rooted ills and entrenched interests is not always possible.

“Raila Odinga is now taking a judicious, calculated risk of negotiation in the hope of averting the larger risk of internecine bloodshed,” he stated.

He added that the current political stalemate was a threat to national unity and that the Opposition leader saw dialogue as a way to address this.

“As he had repeatedly asserted, dialogue was always Odinga’s priority as the way to resolve this threatening crisis. That dialogue had to be preceded by an agreed agenda that included righting the electoral injustice that had occurred.

“Mr Odinga is confident that all the ills that imperil this nation will be addressed in the programme that is being drawn up, given the overwhelming demand for change that Kenyans have shown in the last few months,” Lone added.

He further stated that the grassroots mobilization for change was at its peak and would go a long way to ensure the two leaders succeed in uniting Kenya.

He concluded: “The only way out of this existential crisis of national survival is to begin rapidly addressing our deeply rooted ills in a way that will show all Kenyans our determination to changing the atrocious status quo.”

Following the historic meeting, NASA Principals and Moses Wetangula issued a statement; scheduling a retreat on Monday, March 12, when they will deliberate on the political developments.

They divulged that they were not privy to the talks between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga at Harambee House.