I am pregnant.. ex anchor Janet Mbugua reveals on live TV

Ex Citizen TV anchor Janet Mbugua has joined the A-list of celebrity expectant mothers after she dramatically announced her pregnancy on Friday, March 9.

The mother of one appeared on The Trend hosted by Amina where she surprised her fans by showing off her growing baby bump.

TUKO.co.ke has learnt that Janet, despite making her announcement on Friday, was 12 weeks in already.

She has been keeping a low profile over the opast few months and fans became concerned that perhaps she was transitioning out of the celebrity scene.

Janet however came back a week ago where she emerged with a Youtube video alongside her husband Eddie.

The two talked among other things, the prospect of having twins in the near future. No one read too much into the conversation until Friday night when she announced her 3 month pregnancy.

Speaking on her pregnancy, she explained that her key reason for keeping a low profile was because she had started to become sickly in the first trimester.

“I’VE BEEN SICK, My pregnancy sickness has been something else this time and I decided to lay low,” She explained on her Youtube channnel.

She now becomes the latest celebrity to be expecting a baby after the likes of her sister in law Sharon Momanyi, fellow ex colleague Terryanne Chebet, anchors Lillian Muli and Joy Doreen Biira and more sensationally Bahati’s wife Diana Marua.

So should we expect twins from Janet Mbugua in the next six months?