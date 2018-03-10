US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cancels activities in Kenya

Long working hours took a toll on him

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday canceled his events in Kenya because he was feeling unwell.

Through his spokesman Steve Goldstein, the US representative revealed that his long working hours largely contributed to his decision.

“The secretary is not feeling well; after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea, has canceled his events for the day,” Goldstein explained.

Tillerson who arrived in Nairobi on Friday as part of his African tour was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

He later met with President at State House where he stated the US was interested in widening its investment in Kenya as well as strengthening the bilateral and trade relations between the two countries.

Tillerson appreciated the cooperation between his country and Kenya on security in Somalia and South Sudan, saying the US stood ready to offer additional assistance whenever called upon to do so.

He said the US was also eager to engage Kenya in ‘The Big Four’ to assist in its delivery, especially on relevant investments.

“The US is glad to see Kenya building investor confidence because that will help in the growth of the economy,” the US Secretary of State stated.

Mr Tillerson assured President Kenyatta that his country was also keen to see continental reforms of the business environment but was glad that the judicial reforms in place meant contracts were respected and there was a clear path on investment.

He added that the US looked forward to seeing the successful implementation of the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) because it offers a big market in which the US wants to engage.

Mr Tillerson praised President Kenyatta for reaching out to NASA leader Raila Odinga, saying that was a major milestone in consolidating national unity.

“I am cheering for the success of Kenya,” he stated.